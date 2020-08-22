Willian: Winning Champions League is Arsenal target | Football News





Willian signed a three-year offer at Arsenal after leaving Chelsea

Willian states an essential consider his choice to sign up with Arsenal was head coach Mikel Arteta’s strategy to win the Champions League in the next 3 years.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, the Brazilian winger validated the target for himself and his brand-new club – whom he signed up with on a totally free transfer after leaving Chelsea – is to reach the peak of European football.

Arteta led Arsenal to an FA Cup victory last season however the club ended up 8th in the Premier League, 10 points off the Champions League credentials locations.

Willian, nevertheless, has belief in his brand-new employer that European football will not just go back to the Emirates Stadium, however that the group will succeed in it.

“One of the factors I desired a three-year offer was to be part of a strategy, not simply a gamer death …