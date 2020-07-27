Willian could agree new Chelsea deal this week | Football News





Willian has actually scored 4 objectives and helped 3 because the reboot

Willian could agree a new deal at Chelsea prior to completion of the week, with the winger’s existing agreement set to end.

Frank Lampard has actually stayed confident that a deal could be struck with the previous Shakhtar Donetsk forward and regardless of deals from a host of clubs, it appears an advancement has actually been accomplished over a new agreement.

The 31- year-old Premier League winner has actually been claiming a three-year deal, while Chelsea have apparently just used a two-year extension.

The news will come as a blow for Arsenal, who have actually tracked Willian in current weeks. Barcelona, Manchester United and David Beckham’s Inter Miami have actually likewise asked to be kept notified of his accessibility.

Willian has actually played a prominent function at Stamford Bridge because Premier League football returned, scoring 4 and helping in 3 objectives as Chelsea verified their location in next season’s Champions League.

Willian missed out on Sunday’s 2-0 triumph over Wolves through injury, however wishes to be suitabled for this weekend’s FA Cup last – after which his present agreement ends.

In a post on Instagram quickly prior to the video game, Willian composed: “I did treatment till the eleventh hour to be able to be in the field, however this time, sadly, it will not be possible.

” I will be at Stamford Bridge supporting my colleagues. Come on Chelsea!”

