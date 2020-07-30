Willian: Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Miami make contract offers | Football News

David Beckham- owned MLS club make rewarding contract use to the Brazilian
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 30/07/20 7: 26 pm
Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Miami have actually all made contract offers to Brazilian forward Willian.
Catalan club Barcelona are comprehended to have actually satisfied Willian’s ask for a three-year offer.
However, the most significant proposition on the table, a profitable 3 and a half year deal, originates from the MLS club Inter Miami, who are part-owned by previous England captain David Beckham.
Willian will not make a choice up until after his existing club Chelsea have actually played Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup last.
And Arsenal themselves stay crazy about the 31- year-old and might yet play a part in the race for his signature.
Willian has actually been at Chelsea because August 2013, winning 2 Premier League titles and an FA Cup throughout his time with the London club.