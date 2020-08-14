Williamson school chief positive for COVID-19 amid reopening debate

After Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden revealed that he was in quarantine via Zoom, school board members passionately aired their concerns and opinions about reopening schools at a work session on Thursday.

According to WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong, Golden quarantined due to a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the district confirmed that Golden had tested positive for COVID-19.

“He will continue to work remotely the next few days while following health department protocols,” the district said through social media. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends 14 days of quarantine.

Seemingly upbeat, Golden also announced at the work session Thursday that he will make a determination by Friday evening whether students in grades 3-12 will return to school campuses on Aug. 24.

Students in grades 3-12 are participating in remote learning for the first two weeks of school, while Pre-K-2 grades returned to campuses last Friday, under the district’s hybrid reopening plan. The district will use the county’s coronavirus spread metric and the guidance of medical professionals to help determine remote or on-campus school.

“If there is any way possible, we need to go back to school,” Dan Cash, 2nd district board member, said.

Cash made a passionate plea for parents’ struggles — expressed through “hundreds and hundreds” of emails to the board — to be heard and validated.

“When…