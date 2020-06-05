Williams up for sale, but confident of ‘very positive future’ in Formula 1



















5:36



Claire Williams joins Simon Lazenby, Paul Di Resta and Karun Chandhok on the F1 Show to debate the most recent Williams information and why she’s positive in regards to the workforce’s future.

Claire Williams joins Simon Lazenby, Paul Di Resta and Karun Chandhok on the F1 Show to debate the most recent Williams information and why she’s positive in regards to the workforce’s future.

Claire Williams has insisted the search for funding for the well-known Formula 1 workforce ought to solely be seen as a positive, telling Sky Sports F1 that she sees “no reason why Williams can’t be successful again”.

Williams confirmed final week that its F1 workforce was up for sale after a £13m loss in income for the corporate final yr, as half of a ‘strategic evaluate’ following disappointing seasons on the observe.

The transfer marks a serious change in path, given it has been beneath household management since Sir Frank Williams based the workforce in 1977.

But Claire Williams, Frank’s daughter and the deputy workforce principal, is adamant it’s the proper factor to do.

“It’s funny – I’ve been getting so many emails of condolence,” she stated on The F1 Show. “It’s a lot appreciated, but I’m taking a look at this in a very positive perspective as this can guarantee the long run sustainability of our workforce.

“Williams, the Williams household, has all the time been about that. We put our workforce first, and we put its success first. The funding that we’re trying for goes to assist us obtain that.

“So for me this can be a good factor that we’re doing and it should not be checked out in a detrimental method, in a disappointing method or something apart from a positive. The individuals at Williams perceive that and I feel they’re excited.

“This can potentially give us a very positive future.”

Williams hope to get again to profitable races

Williams final gained a championship in 1997 with Canadian Jacques Villeneuve, and haven’t gained a race since 2012.

They completed final in 2019 with only one level scored by now-departed Polish driver Robert Kubica, and had been additionally 10th total in 2018.

But Williams added: “I’ve all the time had a really clear ambition for Williams as deputy workforce principal and as half of the household.

44:49 On the most recent Sky F1 Vodcast, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff speaks to Martin Brundle about Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, reverse-grid races and rather more. Plus, Martin, Anthony Davidson, Craig Slater and Rachel Brookes talk about the most recent huge F1 matters On the most recent Sky F1 Vodcast, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff speaks to Martin Brundle about Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, reverse-grid races and rather more. Plus, Martin, Anthony Davidson, Craig Slater and Rachel Brookes talk about the most recent huge F1 matters

“We had a number of nice years, after which a number of very, very terrible ones in which we have all felt an unlimited quantity of ache. That’s why this funding is so essential and may give us the funding to realize our ambitions.

“I see no purpose why Williams cannot be profitable once more and might’t get it again to the place all of us actually wish to see it – that is on the greater finish of the grid and doing properly in each Grand Prix.

“My ambition for Williams will always be that this team returns to the top of the podium.”

A brand new livery for F1 2020

Williams admitted that the formal sale course of has began as a result of of poor performances on the observe, the elevated funding of rival groups and the coronavirus disaster.

Because of the terminated relationship with earlier title companions ROKiT, the workforce may have a distinct livery to the one they revealed at pre-season testing as soon as the 2020 championship begins subsequent month.

“I can absolutely wholeheartedly promise you that we have a fully-funded budget to continue this year’s calendar, whatever that calendar may look like,” defined Williams.

“The car will still be a Williams, there will still be the same people involved, the only thing that will change is we will have a slightly different livery.

“We’re determined to get again to the race observe when it is protected to take action as a result of we put in a lot work over the previous 18 months to show this workforce round.”

The Formula 1 season will start on July 3-5 stay on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. The race is the primary of eight in 10 weeks in Europe, with each race stay on Sky Sports.