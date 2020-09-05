Williams still learning to live with ‘Serena’ target By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – Winning a Grand Slam is difficult. For Serena Williams, handling the frustrating expectations that come with a two-decade long profession in the spotlight appears even harder.

The 3rd seed advanced into the 2nd week of the U.S. Open on Saturday, making it through a third-round scare from fellow American Sloane Stephens prior to winning 2-6 6-2 6-2 in her most difficult test at this year’s competition up until now.

Asked how she compartmentalises the day-today difficulty of competitors with the attention 23 Grand Slam titles can bring, Williams just stated: “Sometimes it’s harder than others.”

“Every day having ‘Serena’ on your back is a massive target for the tour, for press, for stress,” stated Williams.

“But as Billie Jean King said, pressure is a privilege. So I wouldn’t want it any other way. So I just try to think about how fortunate I am to have been in this position.”

In all of sport there are couple of records rather so persistent as the one belonging to King’s competitor, Margaret Court: 24 Grand Slam titles. It is one that Williams has actually battled strongly to reach.

The 38-year-old six-time U.S. Open champ has actually made the finals in 4 majors given that she returned from maternity leave in …