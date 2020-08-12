Williams sisters set up second-round meeting By Reuters

©Reuters French Open – Roland Garros



Serena Williams (NYSE:-RRB- left to a sluggish start in her very first match in 6 months, however she dominated Tuesday to set up a second-round face-off with her sis.

Top- seeded Serena Williams rallied previous fellow American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the preliminary of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky.

Her next challenger will be Venus Williams, who beat Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2.

The competition, being staged without fans present, is the very first in the United States because the coronavirus pandemic closed down both significant tennis trips in early March.

“It was a really calm atmosphere, really chill,” Serena Williams stated following her very first action because the Fed Cup in earlyFebruary “I can’t say I disliked it. It was different. I’ve been through so many things in my career. I think I won today because I was calm for once, so that was really helpful.”

Other first-round winners Tuesday were Cori Gauff, CiCi Bellis, Shelby Rogers (NYSE:-RRB-, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, Russia’s Anna Blinkova, Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann, Belarus’ Olga Govortsova and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

Prague Open

Top- seeded Simona Halep of Romania wasted 6 match points late in the very first set however still injury up with a 6-1, …