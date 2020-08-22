Williams says U.S. Open title would not be diminished by pullouts By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Third Round



(Reuters) – Serena Williams (NYSE:-RRB- thinks the withdrawal of a few of the world’s leading tennis gamers from this year’s U.S. Open in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic will not take the shine off a possible record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her.

Six of the leading 10 ladies’s gamers, consisting of safeguarding champ Bianca Andreescu and world number 1 Ash Barty, have actually left of theAug 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open, increasing Williams’ possibility of winning the significant for the very first time considering that 2014.

“It still has to be tennis that’s played, asterisks or not,” the six-time U.S. Open champ informed press reporters onFriday “I think this whole year deserves an asterisk, because it’s such a special year – history we have never been through in this world.”

“I think we are living a future history lesson. I think regardless, there is always going to be some asterisk by it, because it’s never been done before.

“If you win, it was, like, wow, I had the ability to win in this insane scenario where there was no fans. It was so sterilized and odd, however I psychologically came through. It may be a more psychological test than anything.”

Williams, who has a history of embolism and lung embolisms, stated she had issues over taking a trip to …