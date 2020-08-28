Williams sale: Claire Williams on buy-out, coy on her future







Claire Williams is positive the group’s brand-new owners have the monetary firepower and wherewithal to take the previous champs up the field, although stayed coy about her future into the brand-new period.

In a closing of a long chapter at one of F1’s most well-known and effective groups, which has actually been household run given that its launch in 1977, Williams were recently purchased out by Dorilton Capital, an American personal financial investment company.

The business now own the Grove group outright, although the well-known Williams name will remain on the grid.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Belgian GP, Claire Williams stated: “We’ve found some new brilliant owners for this team who are incredibly passionate about Formula 1, about seeing Williams return back to the front of the grid.