Williams reveal revised F1 2020 car livery ahead of new season







Williams have unveiled their revised livery for the 2020 F1 season.

Following their separate last month with former title sponsor ROKiT, Williams promised a new-look colour pallette for if the delayed season begins in Austria in a few days.

The new try to find this year’s FW43 was launched on social networking on Friday morning – one week before Practice One commences at the Red Bull Ring – with the car to now carry a predominantly white livery, along side Williams’ conventional blue colours.

Williams have finished last in the standings for each of the two seasons but are hopeful of a more competitive 2020 campaign after showing improved speed at pre-season testing in February.

0:30 Get set for every race of the 2020 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Austrian GP from July 3. Watch our promo for Formula 1’s reunite! Get set for each race of the 2020 season go on Sky Sports F1, you start with the Austrian GP from July 3. Watch our promo for Formula 1’s return!

The Grove team – the second-most successful in F1 history in terms of constructors’ world titles – have since opened a process to locate new investment, with options to be looked at including the outright sale of the legendary outfit.

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are Williams’ drivers for the 2020 season.

More to follow…