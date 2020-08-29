Williams “hopeful” of fighting Ferrari in race

The group’s head of lorry efficiency, Dave Robson, stated Williams was motivated after Ferrari appeared to reveal bad type throughout the long terms in FP2.

Ferrari had both of its automobiles knocked out in Q2 for the very first time in 2020 throughout certifying at Spa on Saturday, while Russell reached the middle sector of getting approved for a 5th time this season, winding up 0.207 s behind Vettel in P15.

The Italian group was determined to have the slowest average on the medium tire long term in FP2, 2 locations and 0.22 s per lap slower than Williams (although Ferrari was 0.324 s much faster on the un-favoured softs when it concerns race rubber).

“Certainly coming here we definitely didn’t expect to be fighting with Ferrari,” Robson stated when asked byMotorsport com if Williams had actually believed it would be fighting the Scuderia in certifying and if it now felt it might combat the group in the race at Spa.

“It did look like they were struggling a bit yesterday, but even so I think yes we were a bit surprised. As for fighting them tomorrow, I’m hopeful, actually.

“Why not? They didn’t look especially unique on high fuel onFriday So ideally we can stick with them and fight with them.

“[I] don’t think their end of straight speed is particularly brilliant either – a bit like ours. We’ll definitely be trying.”

