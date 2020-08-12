Williams has “very clear” position on Racing Point appeal

Williams is among 4 competing groups that reacted to the FIA’s judgment on the Racing Point brake duct case, a guilty decision that yielded a EUR400,000 fine and a 15- point charge, by submitting an intent to appeal.

Ferrari, McLaren, and Renault – which led the project versus Racing Point with a string of demonstrations – have actually likewise officially required a harsher sanction, while Racing Point has made its own appeal in a quote to clear its name.

The competing appeals have actually drawn the ire of Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll, who previously today stated he is “appalled by the way Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams have taken this opportunity to appeal, and in doing so attempted to detract from our performances”.

However, Claire Williams states her group is “very clear” on its position concerning the style of efficiency parts and its significance to Formula 1.

“It’s quite a difficult conversation for all us to have,” she informed the Australian Grand Prix’s In the Fast Lane podcast.

“Quite truthfully, no one wishes to be criticising your fellow rivals. As much as this is a sport, and we’re all extremely competitive versus each other and [you] utilize whatever within your armoury to beat your competitors, no one every actually desires this scenario.

“But Williams has constantly been extremely clear on what we feel to be the genuine and …