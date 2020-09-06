Williams’ F1 legacy: Claire Williams on Sir Frank, family achievements

The famous Williams name continues on the same in Formula 1 beyond Sunday’s Italian GP, however the family behind one of the sport’s most identified and effective groups bails out of the sport after 5 years at Monza.

Sitting down to go over the past, present and future with Sky Sports F1′ s David Croft in an honest and reflective interview, Claire Williams spoke glowingly about her dad’s unmatched achievements and the low and high of her own time in charge.

Sir Frank’s ‘remarkable tradition’

114 wins, 9 fitters’ champions (the most for one group manager) and 7 chauffeurs’ champions are the heading numbers for Sir Frank Williams throughout 43 as a Formula 1 group owner/principal, however the accomplishment and tradition covers far broader than simply data for the most archetypical of F1 independents.

“What my daddy has actually accomplished in this sport is significant. It’s remarkable. He originated from absolutely nothing. I believe a great deal of individuals have actually forgotten where …