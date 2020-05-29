Williams consider selling F1 team as part of strategic review





Williams made a loss of £13m in 2019

Williams has introduced it’s contemplating selling the Formula 1 team after a dip within the firm’s monetary outcomes.

The Williams Grand Prix Holdings group reported an adjusted loss of £13m for the yr ending 2019, towards earnings of £12.9m in 2018, and new funding will now be sought.

Offering a minority or majority stake can be thought-about, however so too will an outright buy-out.

“The WGPH board believes that the strategic review and formal sale process is the right and prudent thing to do in order to take time to consider a full range of options and put the Formula 1 team in the best possible position for the future,” mentioned a press release.

“As part of this new strategic course, the WGPH board is enterprise a review of all the assorted strategic choices obtainable to the corporate.

“Options being considered include, but are not limited to, raising new capital for the business, a divestment of a minority stake in WGPH, or a divestment of a majority stake in WGPH including a potential sale of the whole company.”

The Grove-based team says it’s but to obtain any formal approaches however has confirmed “preliminary discussions” with potential buyers. It additionally acknowledged that regardless of the change of strategy the corporate has each the funds and the intent to reclaim its place on the grid as and when racing returns.

The assertion continued: “Any get together collaborating within the formal sale course of can be required to enter right into a non-disclosure settlement with WGPH on phrases passable to the WGPH board.

“The company then intends to provide such interested parties with certain information on the business, following which interested parties will be invited to submit their proposals. The company is not in receipt of any approaches at

the time of this announcement and confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with a small number of parties regarding a potential investment in the company.

“There may be no certainty that a proposal can be made, nor as to the phrases on which any supply can be made.

“While the Company has faced a number of challenges, Williams currently remains funded and ready to resume racing when the calendar allows in 2020.”