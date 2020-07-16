Williams confirm George Russell, Nicholas Latifi again for 2021 F1 season



















2:56



George Russell confirms he can be racing for Williams for the 2021 season rather than be time for Mercedes.

George Russell confirms he will be racing for Williams for the 2021 season and not be returning to Mercedes.

George Russell will stay along with Nicholas Latifi in an unchaged Williams line-up for 2021 – in a further sign that Valtteri Bottas is staying at Mercedes.

Russell always had a Williams contract for 2021 but Mercedes, who oversee the Englishman’s career, could have come calling had they opted to make a change to their line-up for next season.

But with Bottas anticipated to stay at F1’s world champions, and Lewis Hamilton long anticipated to sign a brand new contract, Russell will carry on at Williams for a third conseuctive season.

“I have no hard feelings or anything towards Mercedes, there’s nothing more they can do,” Russell told Sky F1 prior to the Hungarian GP.

“Ultimately, I had a contract with Williams, Claire [Williams, deputy team principal] was very firm in her viewpoint that she’s not willing to let me go and I need to respect her decision.

“I’m still young, I’m still a Mercedes driver and I’ll be venturing out there [Budapest] to create off last year, to build off the very first few races and continue steadily to try and show what I could do.”

Latifi made his F1 debut a fourteen days ago, having been promoted from a reverse role at the team for this season.

Williams will be the fourth team to confirm their full line-up for 2021.

Watch the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this week-end. Sunday’s race begins at 2.10pm. Get Sky F1 for an extra £10 a month now.