Williams confirm George Russell, Nicholas Latifi again for 2021 F1 season

Russell and Latifi confirm 2021 stays at Hungarian GP; Bottas anticipated to be announced at Mercedes again soon
Last Updated: 16/07/20 2:19pm
George Russell will stay along with Nicholas Latifi in an unchaged Williams line-up for 2021 – in a further sign that Valtteri Bottas is staying at Mercedes.
Russell always had a Williams contract for 2021 but Mercedes, who oversee the Englishman’s career, could have come calling had they opted to make a change to their line-up for next season.
But with Bottas anticipated to stay at F1’s world champions, and Lewis Hamilton long anticipated to sign a brand new contract, Russell will carry on at Williams for a third conseuctive season.
“I have no hard feelings or anything towards Mercedes, there’s nothing more they can do,” Russell told Sky F1 prior to the Hungarian GP.
“Ultimately, I had a contract with Williams, Claire [Williams, deputy team principal] was very firm in her viewpoint that she’s not willing to let me go and I need to respect her decision.
“I’m still young, I’m still a Mercedes driver and I’ll be venturing out there [Budapest] to create off last year, to build off the very first few races and continue steadily to try and show what I could do.”
Latifi made his F1 debut a fourteen days ago, having been promoted from a reverse role at the team for this season.
Williams will be the fourth team to confirm their full line-up for 2021.
