William Muir eyeing Cesarewitch bid for Just Hubert | Racing News

William Muir is targeting a tilt at the Cesarewitch with his surprise Goodwood winner Just Hubert.

The four-year-old was an extensively unconsidered 25 -1 shot for Wednesday’s two-and-a-half-mile handicap on the Sussex Downs, however lunged late to declare leading honours by a neck from Rochester House.

While the success was a surprise for lots of, Muir has actually constantly held the gelded boy of Dunaden in high regard.

He stated: “He is an excellent horse, however I’ve stated that the whole time. He has actually still got enough rate to return to 2 miles, although he took all of the journey to arrive at Goodwood – he won over a mile and 6 (furlongs) at Sandown last season.

“The owners have actually been wonderful. We took a seat later on and we are considering theCesarewitch That end of season ground with cut in it will be fantastic.

“You have also got those big staying races in France at the end of the season and you could look at the Doncaster Cup, but as a trainer you are told if you have a handicapper you should stay in them until you’ve outdone them, and the Cesarewitch looks a race that would suit.”