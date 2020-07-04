William Eggleston’s color photos were shocking for their banality

Written by Jacqui Palumbo

This article was published in partnership with Artsy, the worldwide platform for discovering and collecting art. The initial article can be seen here In 2019, the pioneer of color photography, William Eggleston, and his family launched a foundation to preserve the artist’s legacy. To learn more about Eggleston’s life’s work click here.

When photographer William Eggleston found its way to Manhattan in 1967, that he brought a suitcase full of color slides and prints taken across the Mississippi Delta. They were scenes of the low-slung homes, blue skies, flat lands, and ordinary folks of the American South — all rendered in what would sooner or later become his iconic high-chroma, saturated hues.

In New York, Eggleston made friends with fellow photographers and future legends Diane Arbus, Garry Winogrand, and Lee Friedlander, who encouraged him showing his work to John Szarkowski. As the Museum of Modern Art’s director of photography, Szarkowski had a reputation as a king-maker, known for taking chances on artists.

Eggleston was decidedly a risk. The self-taught, Memphis-born photographer was an unknown talent, one whose defiant works in color spoke to a habitual streak of rebellion. Eggleston was making vivid pictures of mundane scenes at any given time when the only photographs regarded as art were in monochrome (color photography was an average of reserved for punchy promotional initiatives, not fine art).

Untitled (circa 1983-1986) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust/Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

Critics were appalled when Stephen Shore mounted a solo show of color photographs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1971. Yet Szarkowski, like Shore, saw a future with color photography and comprehended the quiet, profound power of Eggleston’s work.

On May 25, 1976, Eggleston made his MoMA debut with a show of 75 prints, titled “William Eggleston’s Guide.” It was the initial solo show dedicated to color photographs at the museum; color photography’s mainstream acceptance still faced a barrier. But where other photographers like Shore and Saul Leiter had tried, to varying examples of success, to crack it, Eggleston wielded a hammer. The show and its accompanying monograph would become landmark moments in the history of photography.

William Eggleston, Untitled, 1974 Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust/Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

Quite clearly, the work on display was a window into the American South. There were no heroics in his photographs, no political agendas hidden in the facts. Eggleston called his approach “photographing democratically” — wherein all subjects could be of interest, with no something more essential than the other. A photograph of an empty family area, or even a dog lapping water on the side of the road, or a woman sitting on a parking-lot curb were all equal facing his lens.

Arguably Eggleston’s most well-known photograph is of a bare, exposed lightbulb against a red ceiling, the vibrant cherry hue heightened through dye-transfer processing, which became a hallmark of his practice. Titled “Greenwood, Mississippi” (1973) but better known as “The Red Ceiling,” it became one of the many works that secured Eggleston’s legacy as “a great poet of the color red,” as author Donna Tartt once penned in Artforum. The image is both formally beautiful and unsettling, like the creeping unease of a Hitchcock film, of whom the artist was a fan. “When you look at the dye,” Eggleston once said of the task, “it is like red blood that’s wet on the wall.”

Untitled (c. 1973) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust/Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

At first, critics did not see potential in his photographs, with some calling “William Eggleston’s Guide” one of many worst shows of the entire year. Responding to Szarkowski’s description of Eggleston’s images as “perfect,” the New York Times’ lead art critic Hilton Kramer wrote which they were “perfectly banal, perhaps” and “perfectly boring, certainly.”

Though biting at the time, the phrase “banal” has acquired a totally new significance thanks to Eggleston and his critics. Eggleston’s hallmark power to find emotional resonance in the ordinary has turned into a north star for many photographers and filmmakers since.

Untitled (1983) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust/Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

“William Eggleston’s Guide” was “lambasted at the time for being crude and simplistic, like Robert Frank’s “[The] Americans” before it, when in fact, it was both alarmingly simple and utterly complex,” said British photographer Martin Parr in 2004. “It took people a long time to understand Eggleston.”

Parr is simply one of countless photographers who has found inspiration in the Memphis artist’s work. Others include Juergen Teller Alex Prager , and Alec Soth. Eggleston’s influence can be seen on the big screen: David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” (1986), Gus Van Sant’s “Elephant” (2003), and Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides” (1999) have all elevated the normal to poignant or unsettling effect, while Sam Mendes’s American Beauty (1999) waxes poetic in regards to the profound majesty of a straightforward plastic bag in the wind.

Untitled (circa 1977) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust/Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

Though Eggleston cannot have known the extraordinary effect he’d have on visual culture, that he remained unfazed by both the criticism and fanfare. “The controversy did not bother me one bit,” he reflected in 2017. “Those few critics who wrote about it were shocked that the photographs were in color, which seems insane now and did so then. What’s more, they didn’t explain why it so shocked them. To me, it just seemed absurd.”

The now-80-year-old photographer never been someone to care an iota in what others think about him (it’s said that Eggleston, following a day-drinking induced nap, turned up late to the opening night of his MoMA debut). Growing up in an affluent Southern household, Eggleston loved music but remained notably directionless, failing continually to graduate from any one school and known for hellraising antics. That reputation hasn’t changed much over the years, with a recent Memphis Magazine profile noting that Eggleston’s allure has been partially cultivated by his “penchant for guns, booze, chain smoking, mistresses, [and] outlandish behavior.”

Untitled (circa 1977) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust/Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

Eggleston’s career took shape after his first encounter with Henri Cartier-Bresson’s iconic book of photos, “The Decisive Moment” (1952). It proved to be Eggleston’s own decisive moment: Observing the French visionary’s utilization of light and shadow, that he began to consider how that he could apply those depths of tone using Kodachrome color film. Cartier-Bresson himself, who became a friend, was less than enthused about Eggleston’s decision to make use of color. “You know, William,” Cartier-Bresson once told him, “color is bullshit.”

Undeterred by skepticism from friends and critics alike, Eggleston forged their own path. The same year of the MoMA show, he shot another human anatomy of work that is now highly regarded. He was sent by Rolling Stone to Plains, Georgia, the hometown of then-presidential hopeful Jimmy Carter, on the eve of the national election. The series, titled “Election Eve” (1977) — which contains no photos of Carter or his family, nevertheless the everyday lives of Plains residents — has become certainly one of Eggleston’s more sought-after books.

Untitled (circa 1969-1970) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust/Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

In the past five decades, Eggleston has generated himself among the most important photographers alive today. In March 2012, a Christie’s auction saw 36 of his prints sell for $5.9 million. His photograph of a tricycle that graced the cover of the “William Eggleston’s Guide” monograph, titled “Untitled, 1970,” topped the artist’s personal record for just one work sold, at $578,500.

The artist’s career has been marked by a surety in the way that he sees the planet; an idiosyncratic view of what we see, but may miss, every day. “I have a personal rule: never more than one picture,” he told The Telegraph in a 2016 interview, “and I have never wished I had taken a picture differently. It simply happens that I was right to begin with.”