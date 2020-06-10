William Callaghan search enters third day as second missing autistic teenager found | Australia news

The search for a missing teenager with non-verbal autism will continue for a third day after he went missing in regional Victoria, while in New South Wales an autistic teenager has been found safe after travelling a lot more than 200km after being separated from his mother on Tuesday night.

Crews could not find 14-year-old William Callaghan after a second cold nights searching in Mount Disappointment, Victoria, where that he was last seen about 2.20pm on Monday.

The 14-year-old boy was walking to the summit of the hiking spot when he raced in front of his family and became separated from their website.

Having disappeared wearing only blue trackpants and a hoodie, concerns for his wellbeing grow.









William Callaghan. Photograph: Victoria police



“When you have someone out lost in the bush, we are fighting against time,” Search and Rescue Squad Senior Sergeant Greg Paul told reporters on Tuesday.

More than 200 volunteers joined about 150 police and emergency services who have been searching for William non-stop while temperatures drop below zero.

William went missing without food and water and might have covered a lot of distance, police said.

It is believed he might have tried to walk into a residence for food or put himself to bed, and police have asked neighbours to check their outhouses.

“William doesn’t verbalise so if anyone finds him, the best way to communicate with him is to be patient and calm,” Acting Inspector Christine Lalor said.

In NSW, a search for a second autistic teenager has been called off after that he arrived at his school on Wednesday morning, more than 200km away from where he went missing.

(@nswpolice) BREAKING: A 13-year-old boy who went missing in the Port Stephens area has been found safe and well in the Blue Mountains. Thanks to the media and the community because of their assistance.



Darshan Sigel, 13, was travelling from Sydney to the NSW north coast along with his mother once they stopped in a carpark in Heatherbrae near Port Stephens, for a rest.

The teenager walked off about 9.15pm and police were called when he didn’t return.

Local police and dog squads officers did a comprehensive search of the area, nevertheless it appears that the boy caught public transport back once again to the Blue Mountains near Sydney.

The search was called off if the teenager reached his Katoomba school on Wednesday morning.