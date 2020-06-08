William Callaghan: 300 people search Mount Disappointment for boy missing on coldest night of year | Victoria

Emergency service crews have spent a freezing night searching the Victorian bush for a 14-year-old boy with nonverbal autism after he became separated from his family on Monday afternoon.

William Callaghan is missing around Mount Disappointment, about 60km north on Melbourne. He was last seen about 2.20pm on the south side of the summit without food or water or appropriate clothing for the cold.

Temperatures dropped below zero over night for most of Victoria, with severe frost warnings across the state.

“The temperature really depends on where on the mountain you are,” said Micheal Halfpenny, duty forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology.

“If you are right on the top, it might be slightly warmer, but in the sheltered areas it would have easily dropped to below zero.”

Police said Callaghan, who’s described as “energetic”, may have covered a large distance in the hours he’s got been missing.

His parents said the teenager was food-focused, leading police to believe there’s a chance he might have walked into a house to help himself to snacks.

“He could go inside, walk up to the fridge or cupboard to get something to eat, and then put himself to bed,” a Victoria police spokeswoman told the Herald Sun.

Police have urged Mount Disappointment locals to check their bedrooms and outhouses.

Acting Inspector Christine Lalor said on Tuesday that if anybody saw the boy, that he should be approached in a calm manner.

“He will normally tap his chest to communicate so if anyone finds him if they can call triple zero straight away but just approach him in a calm manner,” she told 3AW.

About 300 people continued the search on Tuesday morning such as the police air wing, dog squads, State Emergency Service crews and a number of locals.

Monday night was the coldest night of the year in Victoria, with temperatures getting down seriously to -5C in Omeo in the state’s east. “We have had unofficial reports from that area that is got even lower,” Halfpenny said.

Temperatures in the Yarra Valley dipped down to -4C, and metropolitan Melbourne experienced its coldest June morning for seven years at 2C.

Tuesday was forecast to warm up to about 15C during the day.

with Australian Associated Press