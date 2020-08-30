William Byron takes dramatic first Cup win at Daytona

By completion of Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Byron appeared to have actually run all right to make the 2020 Cup Series playoff field by points.

But on the last two-lap overtime reboot, he got the lead from Denny Hamlin then deftly held back his Hendrick Motorsports colleague Chase Elliott to take the success– his first in 98 profession starts.

Byron, thanks to his success, and Matt DiBenedetto, on points, were the last 2 chauffeurs to complete the 16-driver playoff field.

“I had confidence in (crew chief) Chad (Knaus) and the guys that we could get four tires (on the last pit stop) and make the most of it. So, I’m just extremely blessed, and this is incredible,” Byron said. “It’s been a hard couple of years in the Cup Series and trying to get my first win and gel with this team. These guys did an awesome job today and got us in the playoffs and it’s amazing.”

“This is most likely the hardest track to points-race. We had a fantastic Stage 2 and sort of returned in the pack and got mixed when everybody went single-file. I believed my hopes were up there. And we were racing around theNo 21 (Matt DiBenedetto) and theNo 48 (Johnson) in the last and I resembled male, ‘I have actually got to actually make something take place.’

“Luckily, I had the ability to press theNo 43 …