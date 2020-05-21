William Bryan Jr. — the man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery — has been arrested, GBI says

Bryan witnessed the lethal encounter between Travis McMichael and Arbery on February 23 from a car behind a pickup that stopped in the street. Gregory McMichael, who was in the mattress of the pickup throughout the shooting, advised police that Bryan had tried to assist them cease Arbery earlier.
Bryan was unarmed at the time of shooting and that Bryan didn’t have any dialog with Gregory or Travis McMichael earlier than the shooting, Gough stated, citing check outcomes.
Bryan took the check voluntarily, Gough stated.
The GBI, which is conducting the investigation into Arbery’s dying, stated Bryan, 50, was arrested Thursday and can face expenses of felony homicide and felony try and commit false imprisonment.
Bryan might be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the place the McMichaels are being held on expenses of homicide and aggravated assault.