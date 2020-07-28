William Barr testimony: Live updates

Attorney General William Barr is anticipated to be questioned today about the Department of Justice’s role in the forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square that happened in June ahead of President Trump’s photo-op outsideSt John’s Church.

Barr has actually consistently protected the actions of federal police officers.

In his interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” in early June, Barr stated the protesters were moved because the Park Police wanted a larger security perimeter around the White House– not to assist the White House in staging President Trump’s subsequent image.

The cleaning, however, eventually degenerated into a discordant and violent spectacle, with federal law enforcement representatives encountering protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets about 30 minutes prior to a curfew was set to work in the country’s capital. Barr was seen surveying the crowd quickly prior to police acted.

Barr, who has sought to distance himself from the official order to clear the protesters, likewise declared in June that the protesters at Lafayette Square, which had actually ended up being the focal point for the continuous presentations, were violent. There is no proof of that claim, and CNN workers on the scene reported the protesters were serene.

“They were not peaceful protesters. And that’s one of the big lies that the media is — seems to be perpetuating at this point,” Barr declared. “The Park Police was facing what they considered to be a very rowdy and non-compliant crowd. And there were projectiles being hurled at the police.”

Some background: As CNN has previously reported, Barr appeared in Lafayette Square quickly prior to 6 p.m. ET, about an hour prior to Trump left the WhiteHouse In a scene that was caught on news video cameras, Barr stood flanked by a security information, his chief of personnel and the head of the Justice Department’s Office of LegalCounsel

As Barr surveyed the scenario around the park, some protesters found and acknowledged him, and yells increased.

A Justice Department main formerly informed CNN that Barr had actually been informed that cops thought protesters were collecting rocks to toss at police, and while he remained in the park, water bottles were included his instructions.

CNN did not witness any water bottles being tossed at the chief law officer.