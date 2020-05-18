William Barr doesn’t expect review of Russia probe will ‘lead to a criminal investigation’ of Obama and Biden

Barr stated he was trying to curtail the politicization of Justice Department investigations, but his feedback may fan hypothesis from right-wing commentators.

“Whatever their level of involvement based on the level of information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr stated Monday at a press convention, referring to the US Attorney John Durham’s ongoing review of the early Russia investigation, which finally led to the appointment of particular counsel Robert Mueller to study election interference and coordination with the Trump marketing campaign.

“Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others,” Barr added.

CNN previously reported that Durham’s focus seems to be on selections made by high officers overseeing the intelligence evaluation of Russian election interference efforts in 2016, and significantly the management of then-CIA director John Brennan and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in accordance to greater than a half dozen individuals acquainted with the investigation.