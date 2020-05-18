William Barr doesn’t expect review of Russia probe will ‘lead to a criminal investigation’ of Obama and Biden

Barr stated he was trying to curtail the politicization of Justice Department investigations, but his feedback may fan hypothesis from right-wing commentators.
“Whatever their level of involvement based on the level of information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,” Barr stated Monday at a press convention, referring to the US Attorney John Durham’s ongoing review of the early Russia investigation, which finally led to the appointment of particular counsel Robert Mueller to study election interference and coordination with the Trump marketing campaign.
“Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others,” Barr added.
Durham can also be investigating the actions of a lower-level FBI lawyer who included incorrect info in a surveillance software in 2016. Additionally, the Durham review has additionally included trying on the info the intelligence group had to again up an FBI court docket software to wiretap former Trump marketing campaign adviser Carter Page.
Barr on Monday additionally criticized, broadly, utilizing criminal investigations as “a political weapon.”
“This is not good for our political life and it’s not good for the criminal justice system,” he stated. “As long as I’m attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends. This is especially true for the upcoming elections in November.”
Barr has been slammed by former Justice Department attorneys and others throughout the authorized group in latest months for interfering in circumstances involving Trump’s former political advisers, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, and softening prosecutors’ stances towards them for political causes.
