Willful Smart Watch for Men Women 2020 Version IP68 Waterproof, Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Sport Digital Watch, Smartwatch for Android Phones and iOS Phones Compatible iPhone Samsung (Pink)

Sports Tracking & GPS Connectivity

This smart watch has 11 exercise modes. With the GPS help from your phone, this smart watch can track the real-time distance and speed of activities like running and cycling. The precise data will be shown on Veryfitpro APP.

24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor

This fitness tracker automatically tracks your heart rate all day to protect your overall health. The heart rate data shown on the fitness watch also can guide your workouts. By using this smart watch, you can exercise efficiently and safely.

Automatic Sleep Tracker

This smart watch can provide a fascinating insight into the mysterious third of your life you spend asleep. By giving you useful and detailed information about the quality of your sleep (deep sleep, light sleep and awake time), this fitness tracker help you take steps to improve it.

Call& Message Alerts and Message Reading on Wrist

With this smart watch, you can finally leave your phone at home when you go for your outdoor exercises without fears of missing out on anything. After connecting it to your smart phone via Veryfitpro APP, you can get notifications instantly for calls, texts, emails, calendars and apps. You can also read a message or hang up an incoming call on your wrist.

IP68 Waterproof and Dustproof Smart watch

Because of the IP68 waterproof standard of this smart watch, you can have it on your wrist even in the rain or under the water, swimming or surfing. This waterproof fitness tracker is also for people that love to have their smart watch on every time of the day without having exceptional times when they take it off.

Stopwatch & Countdown Timer

While you are exercising, studying, or cooking, you can turn on the stopwatch or countdown timer on this smart watch to help you time yourself and keep concentrated.

Breath Guide

Have you ever feel anxious or irritable because of stress? This smart watch can help you reduce anxiety, control anger and feel more relaxed by guiding you to do breathing exercises.

Extremely Long Battery Life

By developing new power saving modes, this smart watch can be used for 7~10 days on a single charge and its standby time is 42 days. You’ll never have to worry about the next charge while exercising.

3 Stylish Watch Faces

Everyone wants to get their smart watch looking its best. This smart watch has 3 cool watch faces for you to choose. You can change your watch face depending on your mood.

Wrist Strap Size:5.7 inch to 9.2 inch,can fit for adult and kids’ wrist

App Name: VeryFitPro. ( You can download it from Apple Store or Google Play).VeryFitPro app may NOT work with US version Samsung Galaxy J series mobile phones (e.g. Galaxy J3,J7).

APP Requires: iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above (Smartphone only, not for PC, iPad or Tablet).

Sleep Tracker & Heart Rate Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Track Multiple Sports

11 Modes

9 Modes

14 Modes

14 Modes

14 Modes

14 Modes

Call Message Alerts

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Waterproof Standard

IP68,swimming waterproof

IP68,swimming waterproof

IP68,swimming waterproof

IP68,swimming waterproof

IP68,swimming waterproof

IP68,swimming waterproof

StopWatch & Timer

✓

✓

✓

Breath Guide

✓

✓

✓

