Will your small business be reopening on July 4? We want to hear from you

As businesses across the UK prepare to reopen their doors on July 4 in the greatest return to freedoms since March 23, new social distancing measures will pose a serious threat to 1000s of small firms.

It has been reported that social distancing rules can make it impossible for 400,000 small businesses to reopen after lockdown, threatening not only their survival, but additionally Britain’s wider economic recovery.

But how would be the owners of the UK’s independent shops, firms and start-ups feeling ahead of July 4?

In some areas, small firms have now been left “bitterly disappointed” by the delay to restarting the economy, while others will struggle to operate under new social distancing instructions.

