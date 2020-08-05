Will Washington reach a deal on a new stimulus spending package? The markets are pricing it in

This is the web variation of the Bull Sheet, Fortune’s no-BS daily newsletter on themarkets Sign approximately get it in your inbox here
Good early morning. Global equities are climbing, as are U.S. futures, on optimism Washington will cinch a deal on a new stimulus plan.
Let’s see where financiers are putting their cash.
Markets upgrade
Asia
- The significant Asia indexes are combined with the Hang Seng blazing a trail, up 0.6%
- This will not review well in Washington: China up until now is not measuring up to its end of the deal on the Phase One trade deal It’s dedicated to buy $253 billion worth of U.S. energy this year, however has actually up until now purchased simply 5% The 2 sides will meet mid-month to examine development up until now.
- The clock continues to tick on the Microsoft- TikTok courtship The huge barrier Microsoft deals with: how to value the video-sharing app.
Europe
- The European bourses leapt out of evictions today with criteria Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.5% at the open, prior to climbing up.
- The EU opened an antitrust probe into Google’s proposed $2 billion deal to getFitbit “The essence of the probe is that Google– currently the leader in online marketing in Europe, where it likewise has a 94% share of the search market— might even more strengthen that position by getting access to the health information …