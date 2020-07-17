Will Trump try to self-pardon?

Now, there is only one remaining line that Trump have not yet crossed. Brace your self because it may happen soon: the first-ever presidential self-pardon.

Further, Justice Department prosecutors in the Southern District of New York charged and convicted Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen of campaign finance crimes relating to payments of hush money to two women who allegedly had affairs with Trump; the SDNY declared in a court filing that Cohen “acted in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump (identified, transparently, as “Individual-1”). The Manhattan District Attorney continues to investigate Trump’s involvement in the payoffs, just last week winning a Supreme Court ruling rejecting Trump’s claim to categorical immunity from a subpoena while in office (although a presidential pardon would not fundamentally foreclose state-level charges). Trump’s story has evolved, but he has occasionally denied knowing concerning the payments.

Would a presidential self-pardon be lawful? The short answer is we have no idea for sure, because no president has ever really tried it. The Constitution it self does not specify either way and there is no statute or case law on the issue. But you can already see the battle lines forming.

Trump certainly believes he can pardon himself. He tweeted in June 2018, “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Indeed, some legal scholars think that the President can issue a self-pardon, pointing to the text of the Constitution itself — which places no such limit on the pardon power. Article II states plainly that the president “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States.” If the Framers meant that the president can not pardon himself, the argument goes, they are able to have and would have said so.

The opposing view is that a presidential self-pardon could be unconstitutional and dangerous — or, at least, that even though a president did try to pardon himself, it could lead to immediate impeachment. The Justice Department studied the issue through the Watergate scandal and concluded that “[u]nder the fundamental rule that nobody may be a judge in his or her own case, the President can not pardon himself.” There is historical evidence that the framers of the Constitution did not intend to permit self-pardons; James Madison, for example, argued that “[i]f the President link, in any suspicious manner with any persons, and there be grounds to believe he will shelter himself; the House of Representatives can impeach him.” Even Trump’s personal counsel, Rudy Giuliani, acknowledged that a self-pardon would be “unthinkable” and “would lead to probably an immediate impeachment.”

But there is the catch. If Trump loses the election in November, that he likely would recognize that impeachment during his remaining months in office is extremely unlikely as a practical matter. Why would the House impeach a president on his way out the entranceway and why would the Republican-controlled Senate vote to convict? And if Trump dilemmas a self-pardon on his last day in office, there will be virtually no time for anybody to do any such thing about it.

That’s perhaps not to say a self-pardon ultimately would stand. But it would have a series of events to knock it down. A prosecutor first could have to indict Trump, notwithstanding the self-pardon. Then the problem would be litigated in the courts, likely up to the Supreme Court. Given the weight of the constitutional and historical authority (including the Justice Department opinion and the stated intent of the Framers), a self-pardon likely wouldn’t stand; but there’s very little downside to Trump in at least giving it a go and seeing if it sticks. A meager shield is better than no shield at all, at the least to a person who cares more about self-protection than rule of law.

With the Stone commutation, Trump already has crossed a line through the use of his constitutional power to help a political ally convicted of a crime directly relating to the President himself. Trump also might try to pardon members of his own family or other personal associates. While this kind of move would smack of distasteful favoritism and self-dealing, it most likely would be Constitutional and it wouldn’t be unprecedented; former President Bill Clinton, on his last day in office, pardoned his own half-brother.

We do not yet know, of course, whether Trump could have the temerity to try to pardon himself. And if that he does, it really is unclear if the gambit would succeed. But here’s a very important factor we can know with certainty: if Trump does try to pardon himself, he’d leave a permanent stain on his own historical legacy.

Now, your questions:

Chris (Nebraska): In the case involving the Manhattan District Attorney’s subpoena for President Trump’s tax returns, what does it mean that the case has been sent down to lower courts for further action? Couldn’t the Supreme Court are determined the case once and for all?

In its decision on the subpoena from the Manhattan District Attorney seeking Trump’s records from a financial firm, the Supreme Court ruled narrowly on the initial argument that Trump is temporarily immune and do not need to comply with a grand jury subpoena whilst in office as President. The Court, with a 7-2 vote, sharply rejected Trump’s argument, holding that “In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to every man’s evidence.’ Since the earliest days of the Republic, ‘every man’ has included the President of the United States.”

Now that the Court has disposed of Trump’s presidential immunity claim, however, Trump still can contest the subpoena , just as anyone can contest any subpoena in the standard course of criminal proceedings. For example, litigants sometimes seek to “quash” (meaning, essentially, block) a subpoena by claiming it really is irrelevant to the case, is overly broad or violates a legal privilege such as attorney-client privilege. In my experience, it is extremely difficult for a litigant to succeed on these claims. In 14 years as a prosecutor, I never really had a subpoena quashed with a court, and only saw it happen to other prosecutors on very rare occasions.

So, while Trump still can raise the standard objections that any litigant could raise, he is most unlikely to achieve the lower courts in blocking the Manhattan DA’s subpoena. But it may need time to litigate the problem, including appeals — likely beyond the election in November.

Rick (New York): Does our system provide way to challenge or reverse a pardon?

Probably perhaps not. The Constitutional pardon power is extremely broad: the President “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” Aside from the “except in cases of impeachment” clause, the Constitution places no explicit limit or qualification on the President’s pardon power.

There is no precedent for a court or Congress to overrule or reverse a presidential pardon. At most, a president might, using narrow circumstances, be able to reverse his or her own pardon before it becomes official. In 2008, then-President George W. Bush pardoned convicted felon Isaac Toussie but then, upon learning that Toussie’s father had made large donations to Republican political groups, rescinded the pardon ab muscles next day. Administration officials claimed the pardon had not yet been finalized because Toussie had not yet received formal notice of the pardon.

There is only limited and distant precedent for a president to revoke a prior president’s pardon. Former President Ulysses S. Grant revoked several pardons issued by his predecessor, in some instances claiming (like Bush) the pardons were not final because no formal notice had been made to the recipients. In the 140-plus years since Grant, no President has even attempted to rescind a pardon issued with a prior President.

Mike (California): Is the Michael Flynn case over, or is there a way the case could still continue?

The Michael Flynn case is still perhaps not over yet. You’ll recall that Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with a Russian diplomat. In June, a three-judge panel (split by a two-to-one vote) of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the Flynn case, as requested by Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department. The court of appeals discovered that the decision to prosecute or dismiss an instance sits with the Executive Branch (through the Justice Department) and never with the judiciary.

Judge Sullivan has, however, sought re-hearing by the court of appeals sitting “en banc” (meaning the entire court of appeals, consisting of 11 judges). The court of appeals rarely grants such review, but it has put the Flynn proceedings on hold while it considers Sullivan’s request — indicating at least some potential curiosity about granting en banc review. If the court does grant the request, then it will reconsider the original order dismissing the Flynn case. If perhaps not, then the case is over, unless Sullivan seeks, and the Supreme Court grants, final review.

Three questions to watch this week:

1.Now that Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail pending trial, will she try to cooperate with SDNY prosecutors?

2.Will the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit grant “en banc” review of a panel’s earlier in the day decision ordering the district court to dismiss the Michael Flynn case?