Will Toronto Raptors repeat as NBA champions without superstar Kawhi Leonard? | NBA News

The 1993-94 Chicago Bulls could not repeat as NBA champions without the retiredMichael Jordan Will the Toronto Raptors do it without Kawhi Leonard?

When Jordan very first retired prior to the 1993-94 season started, no one rather understood how losing the very best gamer in the NBA would affect theChicago Bulls They’d been the champions for 3 straight seasons.

But Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson kept a core together and handled to assemble a leading 3 defense in the league. General supervisor Jerry Krause would include a couple of brand-new pieces and the Bulls when again contended for a leading area in the Eastern Conference.

Siakam and Lowry present with previous team-mate Kawhi Leonard at the 2020 All-Star Game



This 2019-20 of the Toronto Raptors has a group of unselfish, defense-first team-mates who share chemistry with one another. Last year, they had their variation of Jordan in Kawhi Leonard and won the franchise’s very first champion.

Without Leonard, no one anticipated much from Toronto when the 2019-20 season began. Sure, …