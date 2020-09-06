Will the Texans win a Super Bowl with Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson’s brand-new agreement brings with it Super Bowl expectations

The Houston Texans paid Deshaun Watson all that cash to win them a Super Bowl.

Watson tattooed a four-year extension that will pay more cash than any person in football throughout the life of its agreement. He’s slated to make over $39 million in yearly income and will not be striking unlimited complimentary firm up until his age-30 season in 2026. With Watson under agreement in Houston for the next 6 years, does he have what it requires to win the Texans franchise a Lombardi Trophy?

It’s Super Bowl or bust for the next 6 years of Deshaun Watson’s profession.

This extension will not completely start up until 2022, as Watson will be going into the last year of his four-year novice handle 2020 and gotten the fifth-year choice for 2021 this previous offseason. The excellent news for this enormous extension is that it will diminish in worth in a matter of months, as men like Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and perhaps even Kyler Murray will get huge offers of their own.

The other thing that Watson and the Texans have opting for them is time on their side. This extension will tire the rest of Watson’s 20s in NFL uniform. He will apparently remain in the middle of his prime when the extension begins in 2 years. The Texans may likewise have some more cap versatility to …