Will The Rock play in the XFL?

The Rock has offered brand-new life to the XFL, however will he be more than simply a financier?

As a victim of the pandemic, the XFL was on the brink of personal bankruptcy after simply a year of action. Set to strike auction in simple hours, Dwayne Johnson stepped in and brought the XFL out of the dead, signing up with forces with Gerry Cardinale of Redbird Capital to acquire the league for $150 million.

Since leaving the fumbling world, Johnson has actually been a hectic guy, doing whatever from hosting tv to offering his own line of garments and naturally, starring in action films.

Mixed into all of that is Johnson’s love for football. His newest relocation asks the concern: Could The Rock really play in the XFL?

Would The Rock play in the XFL?

A little history here is very important. Johnson did not simply play football as a pastime however at the Division I college level. A protective deal with at the University of Miami, he belonged to the 1991 National ChampionshipTeam Injuries derailed his career and he went undrafted in1995 A journey to the Canadian Football League ended after simply 2 months, leaving Johnson’s football profession at …