Will the ECB’s Lagarde try to talk down the euro?

The euro’s fast increase in current months has actually set alarm bells sounding at the European Central Bank, with its policymakers fretting that the currency’s strength is keeping back the bloc’s economy and dragging down costs.

After ECB authorities voiced those issues recently, the euro pulled back after briefly touching a two-year high of $1.20. “The euro-dollar rate does matter,” stated primary economic expertPhilip Lane Investors are waiting to see whether Christine Lagarde, the ECB president, will echo her coworker’s issues at the bank’s policy conference onThursday

“She’s at least got to give a nod to what other central bankers have said, [or] else the market could take it as a green light to buy the euro again,” stated Stephen Gallo, European head of FX technique at BMO. “But at the same time she has to be careful. If they fire that bullet and it only has limited impact, that could be even worse.”

Most experts believe the ECB will avoid broadening its possession purchases or cutting rates even more to compromise the euro, choosing rather to signal its intents to lower its inflation projections after the area moved into deflation last month for the very first time in 4 years.

“We do not anticipate any modification at this …