Back on 22 March of this year, the former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan posted on FB that the next day the Constitutional Court would consider the issue of “grave insult” in accordance with the Constitution, a question which, according to the applicant, “still on October 13 last year. I presented to. It was a 67-page analysis at the time, but now it would take several hundred pages to present all the issues that this article posed. The Constitutional Court should recognize this article as unconstitutional ի instruct the Government and the National Assembly to go and fight against the vicious phenomena of insult and swearing with the right methods and not to use the Criminal Code for political purposes. It is impossible to imagine how the constitutionality of this article can be substantiated. “

The CC postponed the examination by a procedural decision and examined it in writing two days ago. Naturally, once again, the application and the objections were “submitted” to the court, and it was not clear when the decision would be published. According to Aravot.am, the decision on that case will be published tomorrow.

“Discriminatory, selective application of the Criminal Code is taking place today. It is absolutely unclear by what criteria the law enforcement agencies determine the “targets”, they do not even know. For example, how does a law enforcement body decide on its own initiative, without insulting the victim, that it should initiate proceedings for some words and go to harass people in that case, but not for some words? For example, do they call the official who was allegedly insulted and ask him if he was offended by a specific expression of the citizen or maybe the law enforcement agencies are trying to guess whether that official would be offended by the expression or not. Or maybe a specific law enforcement officer puts himself in the position of a specific official or takes on some expression and tries to understand whether he would be offended by it or not. “It is impossible to imagine how the constitutionality of this article can be substantiated,” Arman Tatoyan wrote.

Ruzan MINASYAN