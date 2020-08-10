Will Smith’s production company reaches settlement in suit over film about Serena Williams’ father: report

The offer in between the 2 business happened 3 years prior in between themselves and William’s boy and service partner Chavoita Lesane, the suit stated.

Lesane was apparently provided restricted power of lawyer over Williams’ book “for the functions of handling film and media rights for his book.”

At the time, Deadline reported that Williams allegedly offered the rights to his life story to the “King Richard” filmmakers for $1 million, calling the real ownership of the rights into concern.

Now, it appears the legal fight is over, according to court docs acquired by Entertainment Tonight.

According to the outlet, the docs mention that Lesane and Star Thrower Entertainment “have entered into a settlement” with TW3 and Power Move, who have actually chosen to dismiss “their claims against defendants with prejudice.”

The complainants, nevertheless, asked the court to maintain “jurisdiction over the Parties to enforce the payment term in the settlement.”