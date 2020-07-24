Will Smith tells a fan he’s going to block them over ‘entanglement’ joke but admits it ‘was very funny’

“Ok don’t get entangled,” the Instagram user wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

Smith saw the remark, and while he admitted to the user that the joke definitely landed, Smith said he was still hitting the block button on the commenter.

“Hahaha… Okay… I can admit it. That’s Funny!” Smith replied. “I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!”

Meanwhile, another commenter chimed in, adding, “Jada jumping into new relationships.” That remark didn’t elicit a response from Smith, but other users issued more than 1,400 “likes” on the comment.

Pinkett addressed the Alsina affair rumors on a special episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” on July 10 and admitted to getting into an “entanglement” with the 27-year-old musician while she and Smith were separated four years ago.

Alsina reacted to Pinkett’s admission in a new interview with Vulture. He said while he hasn’t sat down and watched the entire episode at once, he “saw small clips floating on Instagram… but it’s definitely been brought to my attention by people around me.”

He also addressed the use of the word “entanglement.”

“﻿I don’t know why that word is such an issue. I would agree [with Jada]. If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship,” Alsina explained to the outlet.

He added: “It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

