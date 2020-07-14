Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Best Move’ For The Kids Was Going Public With August Alsina ‘Entanglement’ 

Sounds like the Smith family is ready to move on, once and for all!

Will and Jada Pinkett have been in the headlines plenty over the last week, having openly discussed the latter’s relationship several years ago with rapper August Alsina when the longtime celeb couple was separated from each other. And now, adult children Willow and Jaden appear to have had more than enough with all that drama and seem ready to move on…

Related: 50 Cent Shares Screenshot Of Heated DM Exchange With Will Smith

All this is coming out now thanks to a source who spoke to Us Weekly about the matter, revealing insider info about how the whole family is thankful everything is out in the open and publicly acknowledged.

The insider stated (below):

“The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open. Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other … [The situation] was blown out of proportion.”

Interesting!

The inside info didn’t stop there, either, with a person close to the family relaying how 22-year-old Jaden and 19-year-old Willow are both “good, happy, and strong” after Mom and Dad appeared so much in the tabloid news media over the last week.

A second insider added more in that vein, saying:

“What hasn’t changed is the love that Will and Jada have for each other, and the deep love that their children have for them. They are an extremely close family, famous or not. They adore their kids, their kids adore them. Everyone wants this to fade away.”

Of course, coming out with their side wasn’t just so the couple could air out the rumors, but to allow their brood to move on from the drama:

“They are a very vulnerable and open pair, and they felt this was the best move for their family. This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous — it’s a normal situation — break up, get back together.”

The source further pushed the narrative this is “something that any normal couple could go through”:

“It’s really frustrating to the whole family that their personal life is blasted out into the open, but they’re used to it. But when you look at the facts, Will and Jada’s situation is something that any normal couple could go through. Couples go through things, really hard things, but when it’s true love, they reconcile and come out of it stronger.”

They even hinted at Alsina’s “white lies” pressuring the actors into facing the past head-on:

“Jada and Will have always been open about the fact that they have a true partnership and are united in life and love forever. They didn’t want to let this ordeal drag on any further and they decided to go on Red Table Talk to address it once and for all before it got messier and dragged on into a bigger story with more white lies.”

As you’ll recall, the 48-year-old mom and wife really opened up about her brief “entanglement” with the 27-year-old singer and rapper back on last week’s episode of Red Table Talk, revealing she’d had a fling with the younger man while taking a break from her marriage to the 51-year-old Independence Day star way back in 2015.

Related: Will Smith Gets VERY Candid About Fatherhood

The famous spouses, who first wed in 1997 before having Jaden soon thereafter, reconciled after that and got back together. The rest, as they say, is history…. and now it seems like everybody is content to make this whole storyline history, too! What say U, Perezcious readers? Have Will and Jada fully addressed everything going on here with the August Alsina affair?! Goodness knows he has already… so is this thing over and done with?? Ready to move on??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!!!