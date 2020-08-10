Will Smith has fans thinking Jason Derulo knocked his teeth out

In a video published to the star’s TikTo k on Sunday, which he likewise published to Instagram, Smith attempts to assist Derulo with his golf swing when he gets whacked in the mouth.

Ouch!

Smith then reveals the electronic camera his damaged teeth– however it’s unclear whether the video is a joke, since we believe it would be a bit more uncomfortable. CNN has reached out to Smith’s agents for remark.

To include more speculation to the prospective stunt, Derulo discussed Smith’s post writing, “I know a good dentist … text me back.”