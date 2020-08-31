Will Smith, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast to reunite on HBO Max

In celebration of the show’s 30-year anniversary, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro along with the venerable and legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to reunite for an unscripted special on HBO Max, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

The special will be taped on Sept. 10, which is the actual anniversary of the series’ debut in 1990, and with it will include a look back at some of the franchise’s best moments.

The special will also bring a “funny and heartfelt” night of music, dancing and special guest appearances while it highlights and celebrates its six-season, 148-episode run.

HBO Max said Marcus Raboy (“Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”) is tapped to direct the special and it will debut “around Thanksgiving.”

“Now this is a story all about how… the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunites for a one-time special!” tweeted the streaming giant on Monday. “Coming around Thanksgiving only on HBO Max!”