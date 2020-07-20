Will Shafroth: Great American Outdoors Act – House vote can repair, preserve these national treasures

House passage of this historic bill, up for a vote as early as Wednesday, would be an enormous victory for both conservation and the economy. Just as important, it would show Americans that our leaders are still capable of coming together to protect our national treasures.

BRIAN YABLONSKI: SAVING NATIONAL PARKS — THIS BILL FUNDS PUBLIC LANDS NOW, AND FOR THE FUTURE

More than 300 million people visit America’s national parks each year, and it’s easy to see why. From Acadia to Zion, these landscapes are among the most beautiful natural environments on the planet. Parks also embody the rich history of our nation, rooted in places like Antietam National Battlefield, Pullman National Monument, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park and Stonewall National Monument.

However, in recent years, our national parks have faced increasing wear and tear. At last count, nearly $12 billion in maintenance projects had been delayed for at least a year at parks around the country. These include urgently needed upgrades and repairs to historic buildings, visitor centers, utility systems, roads and trails.

More from Opinion

Texas’ Big Bend National Park alone requires nearly $90 million worth of maintenance. At Grand Canyon National Park, deferred maintenance projects total $314 million. And the National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C., need $655 million in upkeep.

The Great American Outdoors Act would address these shortfalls head on.

The bill establishes a National Park and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund devoted specifically to tackling deferred maintenance and related projects at national parks, as well as national wildlife refuges, national forests and other federal lands. That fund could receive up to $9 billion over five years with up to $6.5 billion dedicated to national parks.

It also would enshrine our country’s conservation legacy by permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million a year. LWCF uses a portion of federal revenues from oil and gas development to protect precious lands, including land within our national parks, and to expand recreation opportunities in local communities throughout the nation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, national parks have become an even more attractive destination for travelers looking to connect with nature, reduce stress and stay active.

The Great American Outdoors Act’s investment in America’s parks and public lands couldn’t come at a better time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, national parks have become an even more attractive destination for travelers looking to connect with nature, reduce stress and stay active. Keeping them in good repair and improving visitor experience now and in the future is more important than ever.

Private philanthropy has a critical role to play too. If additional federal funding is targeted at pressing deferred maintenance projects, park partners will be better positioned to direct resources to improving access to park sites, connecting young learners to enriching park experiences; and preserving habitat, wildlife and cultural heritage across the National Park System – beyond what might otherwise be possible.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

The Great American Outdoors Act can even help our economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Visitor spending at national parks and in nearby communities contributed more than $41 billion to our economy last year and supported 340,500 jobs. As the Senate recognized, maintaining and improving our national parks is a powerful way to bolster local economies and fulfill our conservation legacy.

Now it’s up to the House to act quickly to restore our most treasured places, help heal our economy, and unite us in caring for the common ground we share.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP