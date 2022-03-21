JamNews. The political and economic isolation in which Russia finds itself after the start of hostilities against Ukraine can not go unnoticed, in particular, for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Armenia.

According to Armenian experts, it is possible to weaken Russia, which has thrown down the gauntlet to the West, starting a war against Ukraine.

The escalation of the conflict between Russia and the “West” will not end only with the Ukrainian war, political scientist Beniamin Poghosyan thinks. It may be more vicious, reviving the ghost of the Cold War.

The expert advises to be ready for severe consequences.

“First of all, Armenia may have problems even in its modest relations with the West,” the political scientist told Hetaghter. “I do not rule out that Russia will offer us to refuse to cooperate with NATO within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan.”

Armenia and NATO have been cooperating in various fields since 2006 within the framework of the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), which is updated every two years.

Poghosyan claims that Armenia-NATO relations have started to be formal in recent years, but even they can be ended.

“If Moscow sharply freezes relations with the West, Russia may demand to terminate the Armenia-US strategic dialogue, the foundations of which were laid in 2019. “The content of this initiative is not great, but it is there, it is an indicator of relations with the United States,” says Poghosyan.

“The question of the legitimacy of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is in question without the OSCE Minsk Group”

Russia’s international isolation can not bypass Armenia, thinks political scientist Tigran Grigoryan.

“Fortunately, the foreign policy field to shrink has already seriously narrowed, this process can accelerate sharply. It is possible to predict a significant decrease in the level of Western involvement in the processes in the South Caucasus.

“The issue of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict has a sad prospect,” says Grigoryan.

According to the political scientist, in this case the negative consequences for the Armenian side become more realistic.

“Especially, we must take into account the fact that Baku considers the mission of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs over, regularly expresses dissatisfaction with the Russian peacekeeping mission. “But there is no real alternative to that,” Grigoryan thinks.

He predicts a sharp change in the position of the West, when the Karabakh conflict can be included in the list of other post-Soviet conflicts in terms of curbing the Russian factor.

Aram MURADYAN