Will Richard Branson ever be Richard Branson again?

“Virgin loves to take on seemingly insurmountable problems, and try to overcome them,” he said in 2018.
But nowadays, Branson’s company empire is facing what might be its greatest obstacle yet.
Virgin Atlantic recently filed for US bankruptcy protection as part of a $1.5 billion recapitalization strategy to preserve solvency in the middle of its worst financial recessionever The airline company’s operations are continuing, though it does not anticipate to be successful once again till2022 Sister business Virgin Australia is likewise going through a restructuring under brand-new owner, BainCapital
In reaction to the crisis, Branson has pumped funds into the having a hard time organisations, which might suggest less resources for vibrant brand-new endeavors, a minimum of in the short-term. (Virgin Group is a UK-based financial investment and branding business that operates as Branson’s personal wealth management company.)
At the exact same time, 2020 was expected to be a huge year for Branson’s business spaceflight business Virgin Galactic (SPCE), raising the stakes for its success.
Virgin Galactic has actually been a Wall Street success story this year regardless of the truth that it isnot yet profitable Galactic prepares to make Branson himself the very first non-crew member on a business area flight early next year– a dangerous bet however one that, if effective, might bring in other guests …