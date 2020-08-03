Will Republicans finally break with Trump?

After former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ excoriation of President Donald Trump’s behavior in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski alluded to doubts she and her Republican colleagues have long had about the President’s leadership. Chris Cillizza explains why this moment is so important.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Mattis tears into Trump: ‘We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership’

GOP senator says she’s ‘struggling’ on whether to back Trump

Republican senators shrug off Mattis’ criticism of Trump: ‘It’s his opinion’

Flake announces retirement as he denounces Trump

Trump critic Justin Amash quits Republican Party

Graham contradicts himself on Trump ‘kook’ jab

Lindsey Graham In 2016: Trump’s A “Kook.” Lindsey Graham In 2017: Why Is The Media Is Labeling Trump A “Kook.”

Rand Paul: Trump is an ‘orange-faced windbag

“Donald Trump is a delusional narcissist and an orange-faced windbag”: Rand Paul tells Wilmore what he really thinks

