Will Palantir be the first pandemic direct listing?

Bulwark money. That appears to be the mantra for Silicon Valley start-ups amidst the financial unpredictability today.

So it’s intriguing to see Palantir apparently preparing to go public through a direct listing, an approach that does not raise extra capital, however does provide a method for existing investors to offer their stock. According to Bloomberg, sources state that Palantir is getting ready for a direct listing in late September.

As financiers rushed to understand the pandemic early on, direct listings appeared dicier as business looked for to fortify financing. But the financing environment has actually held up more powerful than expected. Financing continues to stream, especially amongst late-stage start-ups in personal markets, while stock exchange are roaring back to almost all-time highs, in part buoyed by the federal government’s stimulus bundle.

Rather than raising in a public offering, Palantir exposed in early July that it had actually raised approximately $550 countless a planned $961 million in personal markets, consisting of a $500 million financial investment from Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings.

The much-anticipated listing likewise comes at a time when current IPOs have actually skyrocketed in first- day trading– much to the irritation of financiers like Bill Gurley, who see the first- day pop as underpricing on the part of lenders, and have actually promoted the …

