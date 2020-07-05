Will Meghan’s court case put more strain on her friendship with Jessica?

They were once inseparable, but the Duchess of Sussex’s friendship with stylist Jessica Mulroney could come under almost intolerable strain due to Meghan’s legal battle over privacy.

The relationship has already become fraught after 40-year-old Jessica dragged her pal in to an on line row over racism.

And if she is called to testify under oath about their friendship and what she knows of the Duchess during the case in London’s High Court, those bonds could be broken irreparably.

A mutual friend of the women said: ‘Meg has to be careful. Jess is the keeper of her secrets. She knows where all the bodies are buried and she does not forgive and forget public disavowals easily. She is reported to be keeping an email of everyone who has emerge for or against her.’

The pair were once incredibly close, having met in Toronto when Meghan was filming the legal TELEVISION drama Suits, which made her name.

Jessica’s twin sons Brian and John, now nine, were pageboys at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, with her daughter Ivy a flower girl.

Jessica helped Meghan choose her bridal dress and was reportedly made a godmother to 14-month-old Archie, even though she cannot attend last year’s christening at Windsor Castle.

In turn, Meghan is Ivy’s godmother. But last month, Meghan failed to make contact on Ivy’s seventh birthday, despite normally marking such celebrations with multiple gift ideas.

The relationship seems to have cooled after Jessica became embroiled in a row with social-media influencer Sasha Exeter, who called for high-profile people to be more vocal in support of Black Lives Matter movement, which Jessica took to be a personal attack.

Ugly messages were sent behind the scenes, with Jessica reportedly threatening to harm Sasha’s career. When Sasha accused Jessica of attempting to silence her, as a black woman, Jessica name-dropped her friendship with bi-racial Meghan as evidence that she was not racist.

Jessica apologised, but lost lucrative TELEVISION jobs hosting a Canadian reality show and as a correspondent on Good Morning America.

Meghan’s publicists then briefed reporters that the Duchess was ‘mortified’ by her best friend’s behaviour and that she ‘could no further be associated with her’.

Another friend told the New York Post their relationship was already on the way out, even before that row, because Meghan felt that Jessica was ‘making a lifetime career out of the friendship’.

‘The white privilege row has really given Meghan the excuse she was awaiting to cut Jess off for good,’ they said. ‘I do not know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time.

‘Their friendship is definitely perhaps not what it had been. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is simply making a career out of the friendship?’

Meghan’s court case against The Mail on Sunday revolves, in part, around five of her friends who spoke about the Duchess to America’s People magazine.

In this article, they mentioned a letter she delivered to her father, Thomas, which can be at the centre of the privacy claim.

The lawsuit last week unmasked Meghan’s anger with the Palace staff who she claim left her ‘unprotected’. Turning on her former courtiers, she claims the communications team ‘prohibited [her] from defending herself’.

That claim was met with incredulity by people who know her. ‘Anyone who has met the Duchess knows she cannot be prohibited from such a thing,’ said one source

The court case raises the possibility that staff who worked in Kensington and Buckingham Palaces can also be called as witnesses.

The court papers, detail by detail in written answers provided to The Mail on Sunday’s legal team by the Duchess’s lawyers, enhance the very public fallout from the Sussexes’ departure from the UK.

The Duchess is suing The Mail on Sunday on the causes of breach of privacy, data protection and copyright, over the publication of elements of the handwritten letter to her father.