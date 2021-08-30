Will Man United be title contenders with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo? | Good Morning Transfers
The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the latest developments on Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United, what role he’ll play at the club and the Glazers’ ownership of the club.

