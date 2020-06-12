Will Lori Loughlin’s Next TV Gig Be With The Real Housewives?! Andy Cohen Says…

Could we see Aunt Becky take over Beverly Hills some time soon?!

The former Fuller House star is chompin’ at the bit to obtain back on television and continue her career following the college admissions scandal has come and gone, but could it actually be with the Real Housewives?! Rumors abound there but, like, is that actually a fit for Lori Loughlin??

Andy Cohen opened up about all the talk on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Thursday, speaking directly to fans about the likelihood Loughlin could ever 1 day join his iconic Housewives franchise. Unfortunately for anyone of us longing for a CRAZY crossover from her Full House days, it just doesn’t sound like reality TV could be the route for Aunt Becky to simply take.

The 52-year-old RHOBH executive producer and Bravo TV exec said just as much on-air, confirming (below):

“The first I heard about [Loughlin possibly joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was Twitter … but it’s not true. … Now, Lori Loughlin is a very nice person, and she is going to have quite a story to tell.”

Hmmm… does that last part maybe leave open the possibility for something in the future?? Just saying!!!

Here is the full clip of Andy addressing those rumors, BTW, for context (below):

Definitely an appealing idea even though it isn’t gonna happen, ya know?!

Of course, all through one of last month’s new episodes of RHOBH, cast member Lisa Rinna famously threw shade at Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. In a clip showing her daughter, Amelia, Rinna joked that she was going to “put you on a rowing machine and take a picture” when it came time and energy to get the girl into college, a clear dig at what went down for the actress’ daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Rose ahead of their fraught admission into the University of Southern California.

Hell hath no fury like rich people sniping at each other over white-collar criminal offenses, right?! LOLz!!! Maybe Loughlin on RHOBH would alllow for some must-see TV!!!

What do U consider Aunt Becky potentially joining a reality TV cast, Perezcious readers?! And not just any cast, but what wouldn’t it be like to possess her as a regular on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, believe it or not??? Alas, we guess it’s something we could only dream of now. Sad!

Sound off together with your take on all of this down in the comments (below)!