Will Keenan Allen outperform his 2020 average draft position?

Could Keenan Allen discover his method back into being WR1 status in 2020?

Keenan Allen is getting in his 8th NFL season with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers franchise. The 2013 NFL Rookie of the Year has actually conquered his early-career injury concerns to end up being a seasonal Pro Bowler for the Bolts the last 3 years. However, will he outperform his 2020 average draft position of 21 when it concerns pass receivers in dream football?

The Fantasy Footballers are divided on how they feel about Allen being much better than WR21 this season. Andy Holloway thinks Allen will outperform his draft position, while Jason Moore does not believe he will and Mike Wright is quite on the fence withAllen What will it consider Allen to approach league-wide WR1 status? Is he predestined to be a low-end WR 2 this year?

What this actually boils down to is the connection he’ll have with either of the quarterbacks who will begin for the Chargers this year: The smart veteran mobile quarterback Tyrod Taylor or the fresh face out of the University of Oregon inNo 6 total choice Justin Herbert? Does it matter who winds up beginning more video games for the Bolts when it concerns Allen’s total dream football benefit?

Quarterback play will have a big function in Keenan Allen’s dream …