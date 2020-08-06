Will Joe Burrow do better than an average Andy Dalton season?

Joe Burrow, LSUTigers (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Can Joe Burrow be better as a novice than Andy Dalton has been on average?

In his 9 years as the Cincinnati Bengals beginning quarterback, Andy Dalton balanced 3,700 passing lawns and 24 passing goals per season. While he led the Bengals to the playoffs in each of his very first 5 NFL seasons, Cincinnati has actually been listed below-.500 every year considering that2015 Will Dalton’s success Joe Burrow can accomplishing average Dalton numbers as a novice?

The Fantasy Footballers truly go into all that Burrow is capable in his novice year out of LSU. While the people are all in on Burrow going beyond the 3,700- passing backyard limit, there is some reasonable holdout relating to the 24 passing goals. Though novice quarterbacks are playing more frequently than ever, there is a factor they never ever approach 30 goals in year one.

Overall, there are a great deal of factors to be positive about Burrow having a strong analytical year as a novice. He was a redshirt senior in 2015 and all he did was research study football at the LSU group center. This resulted in him having statistically the best single-season out of a college quarterback ever with 5,700 passing lawns, 60 passing goals and a nationwide …