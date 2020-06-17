Will Israel’s annexation plan undermine Arab-Israeli normalisation? – Middle East Monitor

The position adopted by Arab states over Israel’s plan to annex swathes of the occupied West Bank from the following month, including the Jordan Valley, may be split broadly into three categories: those like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Morocco and Egypt which give explicit support to the US “deal of the century” of which annexation and land swaps are part; some which totally reject the plan, such as for instance Palestine, Jordan, Algeria, Iraq and Tunisia; and others which may have reservations and also have not expressed an opinion a proven way or one other.

Annexation implies taking get a grip on of land and displacing its native people. In Palestine, this is a continuation of Israel’s ethnic cleansing of the land that were only available in 1948 which may not even be on the agenda without US backing. The current administration in Washington light emitting diode by President Donald Trump has already recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved the usa embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City and said that Israeli settlements built on Palestinian land are “not necessarily” illegal. It has additionally stopped all US aid to the Palestinians.

However, in a rare move, the UAE Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al-Otaiba, has penned an impression piece in Yedioth Ahronoth, the largest Hebrew-language daily in Israel. “Annexation or normalisation” appealed mainly to the Israeli right wing and sent a soft warning to officials and everyone alike. He also tweeted a video in English to emphasise his message. Al-Otaiba warned against the proposed annexation and mentioned its likely consequences. The ambassador is keen to protect formal normalisation links with Israel in terms of diplomacy, the economy, cultural ties and security contacts.

UAE: We can disagree with Israel whilst still being have ties with it

While critics say that his message is more like friendly advice rather than formal warning, others think that Al-Otaiba is attempting to save face after the UAE had two separate shipments of medical aid for the Palestinians rejected as it did not coordinate in advance with the Palestinian Authority. Moreover, the UAE is also home to former Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan, who was expelled from the movement by Mahmoud Abbas. Nevertheless, the UAE remains a major supporter of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) which provides basic essentials to millions of Palestinian refugees.

It is clear that any instability which follows annexation could revive the spirit of armed struggle in the Arab conscience throughout the region. It could also affect the growing diplomatic ties if popular anger erupts in open solidarity with oppressed Palestinians, jeopardising full and public normalisation of ties involving the Arab states and Israel.

Iran and its particular proxies in Yemen, south Lebanon and Gaza can’t be ignored, as Tehran may be the common enemy of Israel and some Sunni Muslim states. Any destabilisation of the status quo in the West Bank or Jerusalem might encourage the mobilisation of pro-Iran groups and attacks on targets in the Gulf. Turkey, meanwhile, might replace Arab support for the legitimate Palestinian cause and supply financial support for those living under Israel’s military occupation. Moreover, the oil and tourism industries might suffer if, for example, pro-Iran Houthis seek revenge against the Saud-led Arab coalition fighting in Yemen and stand meant for the Palestinians and their rights. Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups have also warned of serious consequences if annexation goes ahead. All options, apparently, are available.

READ: Israel to dispatch head of spying agency to ask Arab countries to accept annexation

When Trump announced the details of his “peace plan” in January, the ambassadors of the UAE, Bahrain and Oman stood close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House. Trump thanked them for their support. No Palestinian official was present. The “deal” was a stab in the rear; a pro-Israel plan; a forced marriage of the Israeli “bride” to an unwilling Palestinian “groom”. The Arab states intent on normalising links with Israel need peace and coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis to end their embarrassment at undercover diplomacy and allow them to have an open economic relationship with the occupation state.

Surprisingly, the sole two Arab countries which may have signed peace treaties with Israel — Egypt and Jordan, in 1979 and 1994 respectively — didn’t attend that White House ceremony. They each have a strong relationship with the PA and share pretty much the same vision when it comes to ending the Israel-Palestine conflict: full normalisation as a swap for a finish to Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, and a return to the 1967 borders. This is founded on the Arab Peace Initiative endorsed by the Arab League in 2002 at its Beirut Summit.

The Oslo Accords signed in 1993 were meant to result in the establishment of a Palestinian state within five years. Almost three decades later thousands of Jewish settlers go on massive settlement blocs built by Israel despite the Accords. Even more Palestinian land has been stolen to create the 708 kilometre-long Apartheid Wall that snakes round the West Bank; there are a lot more than 600 fixed and mobile military checkpoints; and Palestinian communities have already been isolated, creating non-contiguous Bantustans. Furthermore, Palestinian homes as well as other buildings are demolished by the Israelis routinely, and Palestinian Jerusalemites have their residence permits revoked whilst the Judaisation of the Holy City continues apace. Israel has killed the alleged “two-state solution” under Netanyahu’s successive far right governments, the absolute most extreme in Israel’s history.

READ: Netanyahu promised to never recognise Palestine state, Likud MK says

Jordan has rejected the annexation plan as the occupied Jordan Valley stretches along the border of the Hashemite Kingdom. The area constitutes about 30 percent of the West Bank, with a population of nearly 65,000 Palestinians and 11,000 illegal settlers. In reality, Israel has near total get a grip on in what exactly is already de facto annexed territory.

All of this implies that Al-Otaiba’s warning may be heeded, because Netanyahu will not desire to lose allies in the Arab world, not least new friends such as Sudan, if the problem deteriorates in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Israeli leader is more aware than most that PA President Abbas announced last month he is ending all agreements with Israel and the usa, including security cooperation with the occupation forces.

It’s true that the Palestinian cause has turned into a headache for a few Arab regimes, especially in the Gulf, but for the others it is still the “central issue” uniting all Arabs and Muslims. Without a just solution in Palestine, there will never be stability in the Middle East. Although the PA under Abbas is blamed for opening the normalisation door to start with, the Palestinians insist that ties with Israel should never come at the expense of the people of Palestine who’ve been struggling for freedom and self-determination for many years.

READ: The world continues to watch as Israel disregards human rights, justice

Israel has invested heavily in normalising ties with the Gulf States. Many secret exchange visits have already been made, and social media apps have been used to bridge the cultural and political gaps which exist, encouraging Gulf Arabs to turn contrary to the Palestinians by demonising them as the obstacle to peace with Israel.

At the minute, though, all that matters to Netanyahu may be the green light from Trump. He has been able to construct a power-sharing “unity” government and remaining in power means everything to him. Annexation was section of his election campaign and it’s time for you to fulfil his pledge. Palestinian and Arab stances don’t really concern him that much, but he is a seasoned and shrewd politician who’ll consider the benefits and drawbacks carefully.

Will the soft warning from the UAE’s headstrong Ambassador in Washington, Al-Otaiba, be adequate to stop or delay the annexation plan? Or will Israel press ahead regardless and thus undermine normalisation with Arab states fearful of popular unrest in their own countries? Only time will tell, but there are risks for everyone involved, especially the Palestinians, no matter what way you look at it.

The views expressed in this article participate in the author , nor necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.