Arthur Ghazinyan, MP of the NA “Hayastan” faction, responded to the assessment made by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the CSTO today.

“Is the CSTO still to blame?”

Since November 9, this biological unit has been searching for and blaming the 44-day war.

The army was to blame, the people did not go to fight, the opposition was to blame, and so were the former.

In short, everyone except himself.

Now the CSTO is to blame. It turns out that the member states did not respond adequately during the war, selling weapons to his educated and constructive friend.

He will dismantle the army, collapse the whole security system, change the military procurement plan, stop the negotiations, reject all proposals for a peaceful solution, stop the replenishment, reject all proposals to end the war, betray his homeland and people, plot conspiracies with Azerbaijan. Give it to the enemy, and in the end the CSTO will come out guilty?

Only that biological unit, the treacherous gang led by him, is to blame for the 44-day war and its tragic and catastrophic consequences.

The rest is an ordinary monkey to keep power. . “, Arthur Ghazinyan wrote on his Facebook page.