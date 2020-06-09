Will Greenwood’s podcast: Tom and Ben Curry on being twins, England and their all-time back row | Rugby Union News





Sale Sharks stars Tom and Ben Curry be a part of Will and Rupert to debate being similar twins, England and their all-time back row.

The pair spoke concerning the distinctive nature of rising up collectively, and their journey to each turning into skilled rugby gamers at Sale.

Ben recollects the back spasm that led to him lacking out on a primary England look vs Barbarians in 2017, opening the door for brother Tom who has since gone on to earn 23 England caps and was shortlisted for the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year award.

The brothers additionally every decide an all-time back row with gamers they might have beloved to have performed alongside.

Will Greenwood additionally provides his ideas on having each Curry brothers beginning collectively for England.

